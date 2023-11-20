Kavango East Rundu Cycling Team Pedals for Positive Change in Namibia

Staff Reporter

RUNDU, November 20 — Nedbank Namibia is harnessing the power of the annual Nedbank Desert Dash, a challenging 397 km cycling adventure through Namibia’s stunning yet rugged Namib Desert, to make a positive impact. Scheduled for December 8-9 this year, the event remains steadfast in its mission to actively support causes aimed at fostering positive change in Namibia.

The Kavango East Rundu cycling team is a collective of individuals united by a shared passion for cycling and a common goal: supporting those who rely on cycling as a source of income. Participating in the Nedbank Desert Dash, the team is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Embo lye Haro Pre-Primary School in Ndama, a peri-urban neighbourhood on the outskirts of Rundu. Many schools and orphanages across Namibia grapple with challenges such as insufficient funding, support, and housing. Embo lye Haro Pre-Primary School, situated in Ndama, not only functions as an educational institution but also serves as a home for vulnerable children, including orphans. To generate funds for their operations, the school has established a bike shop where they buy, repair, and sell used bicycles.

Motivated by their love for cycling, the team’s primary objective in undertaking the Nedbank Desert Dash is to extend a helping hand to the school. Despite being a relatively new team, its members operate on an equal footing, devoid of hierarchy. Leveraging their individual strengths and natural abilities, they support each other’s development and learning journeys. While cycling has always been a part-time hobby and activity for the team, their participation in the Nedbank Desert Dash has prompted a significant increase in their training efforts to enhance strength and endurance for the race. Despite time constraints, the team remains committed to participating in the cycling calendar throughout the year, undertaking rides in their region to prepare for the challenging race.

In addition to time constraints, the team has historically grappled with the financial challenges associated with travel, bike maintenance, and repairs, hindering their participation in races that could raise awareness for the school. With the generous sponsorship from Nedbank Namibia, the team can now direct all their funds toward supporting the school and bike shop, easing some of the daily challenges they face.

Expressing gratitude to Nedbank Namibia for their support, team member Izak Grobbelaar acknowledged the sacrifices made by friends and family. He emphasized the importance of their contributions and encouraged further support, stating, “This is a cause for good that touches the lives of those who greatly need help. It doesn’t matter how much you can give – we welcome you to be a part of this heartwarming cause.”

The Kavango East Rundu team is one of five charity teams sponsored by Nedbank in the 2023 Nedbank Desert Dash. The race, commencing in Windhoek, concludes 24 hours later at the finish line in Swakopmund, at Platz Am Meer. For updates on the route, the race, and the teams’ progress, visit the Nedbank Desert Dash website at desertdashnamibia.com.

For those interested in supporting Embo lye Haro Pre-Primary School, contact Izak Grobbelaar at 081 498 9083 or izakgrobbelaar@gmail.com, or Comet Kelf at 081 374 9307 or cometkelf@gmail.com.