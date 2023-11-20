Crime Drama Sensation Reyka Makes a Gripping Comeback with Season 2

The acclaimed M-Net primetime crime drama, “Reyka,” is set to return for its highly anticipated Season 2 on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 20:00. Having garnered praise from the UK Independent, winning four South African Television Awards, and earning two International Emmy nominations, the show promises to deliver another gripping season with new characters and stellar performances.

Season 2 sees the return of Detective Reyka Gama, portrayed by Kim Engelbrecht (known for Dominion and The Flash). Reyka is now stationed at the Durban Harbour Police Station, immersed in a challenging case involving a killer who targets couples at the coastal lookout spot, Lover’s Lane. The assailant, a sinister enigma, exhibits a cold and clinical approach towards male victims but surprisingly shows remorse and even protectiveness towards female victims.

As the killings make national headlines, Reyka faces the added pressure of solving the murders before the province’s International Water Conference, attracting numerous delegates to the city. Complicating matters, Reyka is haunted by her traumatic past, especially by Angus Speelman, played by Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), the twisted Scottish immigrant farmer who kidnapped her in her youth.

In a glimmer of hope, Reyka partners with new detective Ayanda Jali, portrayed by award-winning actress and musician Samkelo Ndlovu. Jali becomes Reyka’s source of courage and goodness, reminiscent of her former partner. Despite Reyka’s precarious mental state and complex personal life, she is determined to apprehend Durban’s latest predator.

Samkelo Ndlovu’s character, Detective Ayanda Jali, is a tough and courageous detective with strong moral values and integrity. She becomes Reyka’s friend and confidant, aiding her in navigating both cases and personal struggles. Pallance Dladla takes on the role of Zee, Ayanda’s boyfriend, a multiple award-winning actor who struggles with issues of boundaries and self-esteem, caught between his feelings for Ayanda and his insecurities.

Frank Rautenbach plays the indomitable Head of the Search and Rescue unit, Captain Leon Lombard, who shares a romantic attraction with Reyka. Other new faces include Lemogang Tsipa as the handyman Tokkie, Sello Maake Ncube, Joey Rasdien, Zane Meas, Tamara Skye, Kira Wilkinson, Wayne van Rooyen, Deon Lotz, Trudi van Rooy, and Nicky Rebelo.

“Reyka” Season 2 promises to plunge viewers into the murkier depths of Durban with its incendiary storyline. The premiere is scheduled for Thursday, January 11, 2024, on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 20:00, with live streaming available on DStv Stream. The show will also be accessible on DStv Catch Up after its broadcast. Get ready for another thrilling season on The Home of Entertainment.