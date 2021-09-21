Trending Now
Geingob Extends Condolence Message to Sikondo family
Geingob Extends Condolence Message to Sikondo family

September 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, 21 SEPT – President Hage Geingob has extended a message of condolence to the wife, children and relatives of the former Councilor for the Ncamagoro Constituency, Johannes Kahonzo Sikondo. Sikondo passed away on Sunday, 19 September at the age of 62.

“I have learned with sadness about the passing of Honourable Johanes Kahonzo Sikondo, Councilor of Ncamagoro Constituency and Member of the National Council. Our nation, the Swapo Party and the residents of Ncamagoro Constituency have lost a leader who was committed to serving his Constituency with passion and dedication.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Namibia, I extend sincere condolences to his wife, the children and the entire family and friends during this difficult time of morning. – NDN Staffer

