Stabbed to death with a knife at Eengolo cuca shop

By Lylie Happiness

OGONGO, CRIME REPORT – A 56-year-old man, Tuyeni Kaleb Hango, was stabbed to death on Friday night at around 22h10 at Eengolo cuca shop in Eengolo village, Ogongo constituency in the Omusati region.

Regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said it is alleged that the suspect stabbed the deceased twice with a knife, once in the right upper shoulder and once below the left ear. He died on the scene from his injuries.

He said that the deceased and suspect were in a heated argument where the deceased allegedly struck the suspect first on the head with a knobkierie, which resulted in the suspect stabbing the deceased.

The suspect was found unconscious at the scene and transported by ambulance to Outapi State Hospital where he was admitted.

Hango’s next of kin has been informed. The body has been transported to Outapi State Hospital’s mortuary and will be taken to Okahao police mortuary for a post mortem to be conducted.

The police investigation is continuing, said Simaho. – Namibia Daily News