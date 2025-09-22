Türkiye lifts additional tariffs on certain U.S. imports

ISTANBUL, Sept. 22 — Türkiye has lifted retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. products, including alcoholic beverages, passenger cars, leaf tobacco, and cosmetics, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday.

The tariffs, imposed in 2018, were removed under a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The United States imposed additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in 2018, prompting Türkiye to take countermeasures under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, including applying extra financial obligations on certain products, according to a statement of the Trade Ministry on Monday.

The ministry said following positive negotiations with the United States and consultations under the WTO dispute-settlement mechanism, these obligations have now been lifted.

It noted that policies will continue to be developed to increase and diversify economic relations with the United States, in line with the 100 billion U.S. dollars trade volume goal.

Erdogan, currently in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

In a recent statement on his social media account, Erdogan said they will discuss a range of issues, with a focus on trade, investment, and the defense industry.(Xinhua)

