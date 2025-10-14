Northern Italy explosion leaves 3 officers dead, 15 injured

ROME, Oct. 14 — Three officers of Italy’s carabinieri were killed and 15 others injured in a gas explosion in the country’s north early Tuesday, local media reported.

The blast occurred during an eviction operation involving police and firefighters, after three siblings filled the farmhouse with gas to resist the eviction following its foreclosure over long-standing debts, Ansa News Agency reported.

The victims were members of the special militarized team dispatched for the evacuation. Emergency crews were on site when the explosion occurred, resulting in multiple casualties, including military personnel, police officers and firefighters, local officials confirmed.

“A terrible toll,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in a national television interview, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the “valor and daily sacrifice of those who serve the State and its citizens.”

Investigations into the cause and responsibility for the explosion are ongoing. The tragedy has sparked national mourning and calls for improved safety measures during high-risk operations. (Xinhua)

