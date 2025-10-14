Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Northern Italy explosion leaves 3 officers dead, 15 injured
Northern Italy explosion leaves 3 officers dead, 15 injured
EuropeInternational

Northern Italy explosion leaves 3 officers dead, 15 injured

October 14, 2025

ROME, Oct. 14 — Three officers of Italy’s carabinieri were killed and 15 others injured in a gas explosion in the country’s north early Tuesday, local media reported.

The blast occurred during an eviction operation involving police and firefighters, after three siblings filled the farmhouse with gas to resist the eviction following its foreclosure over long-standing debts, Ansa News Agency reported.

The victims were members of the special militarized team dispatched for the evacuation. Emergency crews were on site when the explosion occurred, resulting in multiple casualties, including military personnel, police officers and firefighters, local officials confirmed.

“A terrible toll,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in a national television interview, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute to the “valor and daily sacrifice of those who serve the State and its citizens.”

Investigations into the cause and responsibility for the explosion are ongoing. The tragedy has sparked national mourning and calls for improved safety measures during high-risk operations. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi’s upcoming visit to advance China-Central Asia community...

June 16, 2025

Cameroon to hold regional election on Nov. 30

September 2, 2025

Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

September 13, 2025

Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza,...

October 14, 2025

Deputy head of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian...

July 3, 2025

Brain-spinal interface offers new hope for paralyzed patients

March 19, 2025

At least 40 killed by Israeli army in...

September 9, 2025

Killer die, 2 injured in school shooting in...

September 11, 2025

Portugal starts to issue COVID-19 passport.

June 16, 2021

Mpox deaths near 2,000 in Africa since 2024...

September 5, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.