Pakistan’s inflation jumps to 7 pct in February

March 3, 2026

ISLAMABAD, March 3 — Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 7 percent year on year in February, up from 5.8 percent in January, official data showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI inflation increased by 0.3 percent in February, compared with 0.4 percent in January, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said.

Urban CPI inflation rose to 6.8 percent year on year in February from 5.8 percent in January, while rural inflation increased to 7.3 percent from 5.8 percent.

During the July-February period in fiscal year 2025-26, average inflation stood at 5.46 percent, compared with 5.85 percent in the same period last year. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

