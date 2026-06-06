Kuwait resumes air traffic after precautionary airspace closure

KUWAIT CITY, June 6 — Kuwait resumed air traffic operations at 6:15 a.m. local time (0315 GMT) on Saturday after a two-hour closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

In a statement carried by the state Kuwait News Agency, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said flight operations resumed following coordination with relevant authorities and confirmation that the situation had stabilized and any potential threat had been eliminated.

The authority said Kuwaiti airspace had been temporarily closed as a precaution amid attacks that authorities attributed to what they described as Iranian aggression.

The temporary closure came as Kuwaiti air defense systems responded to what the military described as hostile missile and drone threats. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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