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Iran’s FM says no decision made yet on resuming talks with U.S.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 30: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi gives a statement at the Ritz Hotel as he meets Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on January 30, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey. Protests that began in Tehran on December 28 over worsening economic conditions escalated into one of the deadliest anti-government uprisings in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Iranian authorities say at least 3,117 people were killed, while human rights groups estimate the toll could reach 6,000 or more and warn it may rise once internet blackouts are lifted. U.S. President Donald Trump has sent an armada of U.S. warships toward Iran and warned Tehran that time was running out to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program. This week, The European Union agreed to list Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
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Iran’s FM says no decision made yet on resuming talks with U.S.

August 15, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran has made no decision yet on the resumption of negotiations with the United States, the state-run IRIB news agency reported Saturday.

In an interview, Araghchi noted that messages are being exchanged between Iran and the United States through mediators, namely Qatar and Pakistan, “but this does not mean negotiations at all.”

The peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides in June has announced the war’s end, he noted, stressing that the United States has “violated” the MoU and clashes started again.

Negotiations are underway between Iran and Oman to designate a new route for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, he said. “And we are currently designing a temporary route, which will turn into a permanent one in the next stages.”

“We may reach a conclusion soon,” he added. However, he said that the reopening of the strait hinges on the fulfillment of other conditions, “to which the United States must be committed.”

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed the MoU on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which will end on Monday, to reach a final agreement, but the talks’ fate has been hanging in the balance following the escalation between the two countries during the previous month. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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