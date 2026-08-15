Trending Now
Home International Russia, DPRK “actively cooperating in all sectors”, says Putin in message to Kim
Russia, DPRK “actively cooperating in all sectors”, says Putin in message to Kim
International

Russia, DPRK “actively cooperating in all sectors”, says Putin in message to Kim

August 15, 2026

PYONGYANG, Aug. 15– Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) “are actively cooperating in all the sectors while making concerted efforts to ensure the regional security and stability,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

Putin made the remarks on Friday in a message of greetings to Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, on the occasion of Liberation Day, the KCNA said.

The ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have now been raised to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries will “conduct constructive joint undertakings on the pressing bilateral and international issues,” said the message.

The DPRK celebrates its Liberation Day on Aug. 15, in commemoration of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japan’s colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1945. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 130
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hormuz supply losses draw down global oil stocks...

May 13, 2026

China handles food safety violation after excessive antibiotics...

June 5, 2026

China renews blue alerts for sandstorms, strong winds

April 4, 2026

S. Africa criticizes U.S. for barring it from...

November 27, 2025

SADC must fast-track integration to unlock growth, says...

March 23, 2026

Senegalese president urges stronger action on Africa’s food...

September 2, 2025

Trump’s sweeping new tariffs spark extensive criticism

August 2, 2025

Protests erupt in Cameroon over alleged presidential election...

October 21, 2025

Rwandan president urges equal partnership between Africa, Europe

October 10, 2025

4 killed, 3 injured in vehicle accident in...

March 22, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.