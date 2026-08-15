Russia, DPRK “actively cooperating in all sectors”, says Putin in message to Kim

PYONGYANG, Aug. 15– Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) “are actively cooperating in all the sectors while making concerted efforts to ensure the regional security and stability,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

Putin made the remarks on Friday in a message of greetings to Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, on the occasion of Liberation Day, the KCNA said.

The ties between Moscow and Pyongyang have now been raised to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries will “conduct constructive joint undertakings on the pressing bilateral and international issues,” said the message.

The DPRK celebrates its Liberation Day on Aug. 15, in commemoration of the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japan’s colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1945. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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