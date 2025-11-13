Lebanon seeks European military support ahead of UN peacekeepers’ withdrawal

BEIRUT, Nov. 13 — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday called on France and other European countries to provide military support to the Lebanese army ahead of the planned withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

Speaking with Anne-Claire Legendre, political advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, Aoun said the army needs more than moral support to carry out its duties.

“Support in spirit is not enough for the Lebanese army to fully carry out its role; it needs equipment and military mechanisms,” he said, according to a presidency statement.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)’s withdrawal, scheduled to begin in early 2026, will leave the army solely responsible for security in the south, said the president. Aoun welcomed European assistance that could provide a stabilizing presence and operational support.

The army is expected to expand to 10,000 troops by the end of the year. Legendre conveyed Macron’s greetings and reaffirmed France’s commitment to Lebanon, including reconstruction and military assistance, saying France would coordinate with Lebanese authorities to stabilize the south.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 to support the extension of Lebanese state authority. Its mandate is set to end in December 2026. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 40