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Iranian missile hits West Bank settlement: Israeli media
Middle East

Iranian missile hits West Bank settlement: Israeli media

June 8, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 8 — An Iranian missile, or debris from an interception, struck a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Monday, damaging three homes, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

Video footage shared on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank, while explosions were heard as air defense systems attempted to intercept the incoming missiles.

Later, a second wave of missiles was launched from Iran, prompting the military to instruct residents in central Israel to seek shelter.

The escalation came amid U.S.-Iran talks and followed Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday that killed at least two people. Iran responded with a barrage of missiles, and Israel retaliated early Monday with strikes targeting sites in western and central Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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