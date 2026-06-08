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Iran’s IRGC says targeted 2 Israeli airbases in retaliatory attack
Middle East

Iran’s IRGC says targeted 2 Israeli airbases in retaliatory attack

June 8, 2026

TEHRAN, June 8 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said its aerospace forces on Monday morning targeted two “important and strategic” Israeli air bases in retaliation for Israel’s attacks earlier in the day against the Gulf country.

In a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said that it struck Israel’s Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases in response to Israel’s missile strikes on a number of radar sites in three Iranian locations.

All its combat and operational units are fully ready to carry out operations on all fronts, the IRGC added. Explosions were heard in Iran’s capital Tehran and in two other provinces early Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Citing local sources, the report said one explosion was heard west of Tehran, two in the central province of Isfahan, and one near Tabriz, the capital of the northwestern East Azarbaijan province.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the IRGC said in a statement that it had launched ballistic missiles against the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel in response to Israel’s “widespread crimes” in southern Lebanon, including the killing and displacement of civilians.

The statement said the Israeli air base carried out the attacks in Lebanon. Also on Sunday, Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Israel would face more “crushing and regret-inducing blows” if it expanded attacks on southern Lebanon and the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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