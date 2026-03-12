Laos assures fuel supply remains stable

VIENTIANE, March 12 — The Lao government has assured the public that the country’s fuel supply remains stable despite disruptions in the global oil market, while calling on citizens to conserve fuel amid continued uncertainty in global supply.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, government spokesperson Sonexay Sitphaxay and Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chanthaboun Soukaloun provided an update on the fuel supply situation in the country.

The officials attributed the recent spike in global fuel prices and reduced import capacity in several countries, including Laos, to escalating instability in the Middle East, a key oil-producing region. The ongoing disruptions have significantly affected fuel production and exports from the area.

Current fuel reserves remain sufficient for short-term consumption, and imports are continuing at relatively normal levels.

Emergency response measures have also been prepared for both the short term and medium term, with adjustments to be made depending on developments, the officials confirmed.

The government has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities at all levels to ensure continued fuel supply for public use and development projects.

Recent temporary shortages at some fuel stations were mainly due to delays in transporting fuel from storage depots to retail stations, according to the officials.

The government is also coordinating with neighboring countries through existing cooperation mechanisms to prepare for possible changes in the global fuel market. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

