Uganda condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

KAMPALA, June 24 — Uganda has condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as a violation of international law and calling for an immediate halt to hostilities.

Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s minister of foreign affairs, made the remarks while attending the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on June 21-22 in Turkiye.

“The unprovoked attack on the sovereign people of Iran by Israel is part of a wider scheme targeting the Muslim world and innocent humanity by sections of the international community who have no respect for international law, and carry out despicable acts against others with impunity,” Odongo said in a statement released Monday by the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I also reiterate the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to self-defence and urge all peace-loving members of the international community to work toward ending this unprovoked act of aggression through diplomacy and dialogue,” the minister added.

Odongo also condemned continued attacks on Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians.

“Despite calls for international action against the blatant violations of international law by the occupying force, the people of Palestine — especially in Gaza — continue to suffer deaths, starvation, displacement, and violations of their human rights,” he said.

He praised the efforts of the OIC and other international actors in promoting a cease-fire and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“Uganda urges the international community to prioritize the plight of the people of Palestine and work toward the internationally accepted two-state solution,” Odongo said.

According to reports, Israel launched a series of large-scale airstrikes on June 13 targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, killing several senior commanders and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory. (Xinhua)

