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Iran strikes U.S. base in Jordan in retaliation for attacks on tankers
An Iranian missile flies toward Israel, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, as seen from Jerusalem, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Jamal Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
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Iran strikes U.S. base in Jordan in retaliation for attacks on tankers

September 9, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 9 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that its aerospace forces have attacked a U.S. air base in Jordan in retaliation for U.S. “aggressive” attacks against Iranian oil tankers.

The IRGC said in a statement that it struck a hangar for the maintenance, repair, preparation and deployment of the U.S. Army’s F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets and a shelter for the U.S. fighter aircraft at the Al-Azraq Air Base, “inflicting heavy damage on the enemy.”

Jordan’s military said on Wednesday that its air defence systems have destroyed 18 of 20 Iranian ballistic missiles.

Two missiles fell in unpopulated areas, causing no casualties, it said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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