Trump says he has “no time limits” on how long Iran war could continue

WASHINGTON, March 5– U.S. President Donald Trump said he has “no time limits” on how long the war with Iran could continue, according to an interview with Time published Thursday.

“I have no time limits on anything,” Trump said in a phone call with Time on Wednesday. “I want to get it done.” Earlier this week, Trump said he was expecting the U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran would last four to five weeks.

The operation began on Feb. 28. Trump also outlined several objectives for the conflict, including preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles, and installing “somebody that is rational and sane” to lead Iran, the report said.

The Republican-held U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday failed to pass a war powers resolution aiming at reining in Trump’s attacks on Iran, one day after a similar measure failed to advance in the Senate. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

