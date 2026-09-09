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Trump orders Canadian products removed from U.S. gov’t contract lists
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Trump orders Canadian products removed from U.S. gov’t contract lists

September 9, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 9– U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered Canadian products removed from U.S. government contract lists in response to Canada’s counter-tariffs.

“I am hereby directing the GSA (General Services Administration), working with the USTR (United States Trade Representative), to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Canada doesn’t let our Great Dairy Farmers sell into the Canadian Market, and that the only reason Canada makes Autos is because of previous disastrous Trade Agreements while other Presidents were in Office,” Trump said. “Canada has been ripping us off for years.”

“The Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets,” Trump said. “That is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam.”

“From now on, NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS!” Trump declared.

The order comes amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and Canada. The United States imposed 50 percent tariffs on about 20 billion dollars worth of Canadian goods, effective Aug. 22, prompting Canada to retaliate with matching tariffs on an equivalent value of U.S. imports, which took effect Tuesday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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