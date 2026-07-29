South Sudan intensifies landmine clearance to unlock economic growth

JUBA, July 29 — South Sudan has stepped up efforts to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war to accelerate post-conflict recovery, expand humanitarian access, and unlock economic growth, senior officials said.

Borys Pokalyuk, chief mine action officer-in-charge of the United Nations Mine Action Service South Sudan, told Xinhua on Tuesday that mine action extends far beyond removing explosives.

He said that clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance creates opportunities for governments, communities, and development partners to invest in infrastructure, agriculture, and other sectors critical to South Sudan’s recovery.

Jurkuch Barach, chairperson of South Sudan’s National Mine Action Authority, said the country has made significant progress in removing anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, reducing hazardous areas from more than 447 square km at independence in 2011 to approximately 20.5 square km today.

However, he warned that unexploded ordnance remains a major threat since it is often difficult to locate. He cited the discovery of over 70 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines near Juba, alongside recent civilian casualties involving a child and livestock, as evidence that explosive hazards continue to pose a threat.

Barach identified ongoing insecurity, poor road access during the rainy season, and unexploded ordnance as major obstacles slowing demining operations. He also pointed to mounting funding shortfalls, which have restricted the deployment of specialized mechanical equipment needed to clear remaining high-risk zones.

As a State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, South Sudan aims to clear all known minefields by 2030. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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