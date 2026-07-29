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5 Kenyan security officers killed in suspected al-Shabaab ambush in border region
Africa

5 Kenyan security officers killed in suspected al-Shabaab ambush in border region

July 29, 2026

MANDERA, Kenya, July 29– Five Kenyan security officers were killed on Tuesday in an ambush by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Mandera County near the border with Somalia.

The attack occurred in the El-Raamo area of Kutulo along the Alungu Main Supply Route, when the officers’ vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) before coming under heavy gunfire, police said.

Four officers from the Special Operations Group and one national police reservist died in the ensuing firefight.

A reinforcement team was delayed after its armored vehicle struck another IED and was destroyed. The team came under ambush but escaped without further casualties.

Security agencies have launched a full investigation into the incident and deployed additional personnel to secure the area and track down the fleeing militants. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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