7 killed, 53 injured in Ukrainian strikes against Russia

MOSCOW, July 29 — Ukrainian attacks against Russia killed at least seven people and injured 53 others, said regional authorities on Wednesday.

The heaviest casualties were reported in the Belgorod region, where four people were killed and 46 injured, acting regional Governor Alexander Shuvaev said, adding that the region came under 91 attacks and that air defense systems intercepted 128 drones.

In the Rostov region, a large-scale air attack on the city of Taganrog killed one person and wounded two others, Governor Yury Slyusar said.About 72 drones and missiles were intercepted over the cities of Taganrog, Bataysk, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and four districts of the region, according to official data.

Sergey Aksyonov, head of the Crimea region, said two people were killed and five injured in an overnight Ukrainian attack. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that its drone strikes overnight hit Ukrainian military storage facilities as well as fuel and lubricant depots at the port of Mykolaiv.

The strikes also targeted two dry cargo ships carrying weapons and military equipment to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk in waters east of Odesa. The Russian Defense Ministry also said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 295 Ukrainian drones overnight. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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