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Vietnam declares emergency over flood-damaged highways in northern provinces
(251122) -- HANOI, Nov. 22, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2025 shows a section of national highway damaged by flood in Dak Lak Province, Vietnam. The number of people killed by severe flooding in central Vietnam has risen to 72 as of Saturday afternoon, local daily VnExpress reported, citing the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority. Thirteen people remain unaccounted for, according to the report. (VNA/Handout via Xinhua)
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Vietnam declares emergency over flood-damaged highways in northern provinces

July 27, 2026

HANOI, July 27 — Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction has declared an emergency to facilitate repairs to multiple damaged sections of two national highways in the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau following heavy rains and flooding earlier this month, Vietnam News Agency reported Monday.

Under a decision issued by the ministry, the emergency covers damaged sections of National Highway 279 in Lao Cai and Lai Chau provinces as well as National Highway 32 in Lai Chau province.

The damage was caused by torrential rain and flooding between July 15 and 17 and poses a direct threat to the safety of drivers and vehicles, said the report.

The ministry instructed relevant authorities to inspect and assess the extent of damage to the road infrastructure, determine appropriate repair measures and issue emergency construction orders to restore the affected sections in accordance with regulations.

Heavy rain and flooding that struck Vietnam’s northern region in mid-July left eight people dead in Lai Chau province, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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