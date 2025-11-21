Iran says Cairo Agreement with IAEA terminated, criticizes IAEA resolution

TEHRAN, Nov. 21– Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that the Cairo Agreement reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has terminated in response to an IAEA resolution adopted earlier in the day that demands Iran report the status of its uranium reserves.

The IAEA Board of Governors adopted the resolution, which was put forward by the United States and three European countries — France, Britain and Germany, collectively known as the E3, with 19 votes in favor, three against and 12 abstentions.

The resolution calls on Iran to fully and promptly cooperate with the Agency, provide inspectors with detailed information on its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity, and grant access to its nuclear sites.

CRITICIZING IAEA RESOLUTION In a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi described as “unlawful and unjustified” the move by the E3 and the United States to submit the resolution to the IAEA Board for approval, saying that they undermined the agency’s authority and independence and will disrupt Iran’s interaction and cooperation with the Agency.

“These countries are undermining the Agency’s authority and independence with this step and ignoring Iran’s goodwill and cooperation,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, Iran formally notified the IAEA of its withdrawal from the Cairo Agreement reached in September to resume the Agency’s inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Today, it was announced in an official letter to the Agency’s Director General that the Agreement is considered terminated and no longer valid,” Araghchi said.

CAIRO AGREEMENT “BASED ON GOODWILL” Iran and the IAEA signed the Cairo Agreement on resuming nuclear site inspections on Sept. 9.

In June, Iran suspended its cooperation with the agency after Israeli and U.S. air attacks on its key nuclear sites, criticizing the IAEA for failure to condemn the bombing and citing its concerns about the safety of its nuclear facilities and scientists.

Accusing Iran of significant non-performance of the commitments it made under the 2015 international deal on its nuclear issue, the E3 in August triggered a “snapback” mechanism in the deal, leading to the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran in late September.

A few hours after the IAEA resolution was passed, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, in an interview with the state-run IRIB TV, said the Cairo Agreement “is considered annulled from our point of view,” emphasizing that the agreement was “based on Iran’s goodwill and following lengthy negotiations.”

In response to the IAEA resolution, “other remedial measures will also definitely be considered by Tehran,” he said, noting that the IAEA resolution ignores IAEA and UN Security Council criteria and procedures, and seriously undermines the agency’s credibility and independence.

“NO” TO ZERO URANIUM ENRICHMENT Over the past months, the United States, joined by some European countries, has called on Iran to cease uranium enrichment on its soil.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected the demand, stressing that its right to uranium enrichment is non-negotiable. In an interview with Iran’s Khabar Online news agency published on Wednesday, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s stance, saying it will not accept any agreement that would lead to zero uranium enrichment in the country as it is considered a “betrayal.”

“We will in no way accept zero (uranium) enrichment as the issue has turned into (a matter of) national glory and pride,” he said, adding that Iran has paid numerous costs and made many sacrifices to retain its uranium enrichment. (Xinhua)

