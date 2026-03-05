Trending Now
Home International Iran’s IRGC strikes U.S. oil tanker in Gulf
Iran’s IRGC strikes U.S. oil tanker in Gulf
International

Iran’s IRGC strikes U.S. oil tanker in Gulf

March 5, 2026

TEHRAN, March 5 — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday it had hit a U.S. oil tanker north of the Gulf with missiles, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The American tanker was targeted by the IRGC’s navy early Thursday and was reported to be burning, it said. According to Fars, the IRGC had earlier announced that, based on international rules and resolutions, Iran has full authority over vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz during wartime, and all must comply.

It added that Iran had also warned that commercial and military vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, European states and their supporters would not be allowed to pass through the strait.

The development came as on Wednesday, the U.S. military sank Iran’s IRIS Dena frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka in international waters, killing over 80 of its 130 crew members.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Thursday on social media that “the U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores,” adding that Washington will “come to bitterly regret the precedent it has set.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Korea considers restoring military agreement with DPRK

January 14, 2026

China’s policy synergy sustains growth, stabilizes employment

June 9, 2025

Anti-ICE protests held across U.S.

January 31, 2026

Sri Lankan president declares state of public emergency...

November 29, 2025

Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week opens in Ethiopia

October 31, 2025

Russia expresses regret over UN failure to stop...

September 20, 2025

China committed to building South China Sea into...

June 9, 2025

East African business, investment summit to be held...

February 21, 2026

Russia launches 800 drones, 13 missiles against Ukraine...

September 7, 2025

Iran executes man spying for Israel

September 17, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.