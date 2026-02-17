Majority of Canadians concerned over U.S. threat to sovereignty

OTTAWA, Feb. 17 — A majority of Canadians are concerned over potential threats from the United States to Canada’s national sovereignty, CTV News reported Monday, citing a survey result from Nanos Research.

According to the report, 64 percent of the respondents said they feel concerned, while 19 percent said they were not concerned and 17 percent remained neutral.

Data breakdown by demographics revealed that concern is the highest among older populations, with Canadians aged 55 and above reporting the most significant levels of apprehension.

The survey also highlighted a gender gap in perception, as women appeared more likely to view the United States as a threat compared to men, or 69.3 percent versus 57.9 percent, respectively, according to CTV News. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

