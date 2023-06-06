2-0 Victory by Orlando Pirates Legends team over the passed weekend

Windhoek, June 6 – The Orlando Pirates Legends squad seized the spotlight over the past weekend, defeating the South Africa Legends team 2-0 at the Independence Stadium. Pirates dominated the encounter in front of a large crowd, scoring two goals through Klaas Blom and Riaan Cloete.

The game was preceded by two Legends matchups, with African Stars defeating Tigers 2-1 and Tura All-Stars defeating Civics 3-2. The celebration was highlighted by ACM Entertainment Group with some top-notch dancing routines, adding fire to the momentous occasion.