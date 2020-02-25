India’s top court judges catch H1N1 swine flu

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 -- At least six judges at India's Supreme Court Tuesday did not attend the court after they were found to be infected with swine flu, officials said. "Six judges are down with H1N1 virus," Justice D Y Chandrachud said in court, adding that all judges had a meeting with Chief Justice S A Bobde to discuss the situation. According to local media reports, judge Sanjiv Khanna attended the court wearing a mask. Justice Chandrachud said he had asked Chief Justice Bobde to carry out vaccination of those working in the top court. Reports said the judges might have contracted the infection during last week's judicial conference in the Supreme Court, where some foreign delegation members were found to be infected by the virus. Last week, German software company SAP temporarily closed down its offices in India as a precautionary measure after two of its employees tested positive for H1N1 virus. The two employees were tested positive for H1N1 swine flu at its Bengaluru office. Following the detection the software company offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation and fumigation. Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the influenza type A virus, H1N1.