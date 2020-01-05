Varane the man as Real Madrid win in Getafe

MADRID, Jan. 5 -- Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane took over the mantle of Real Madrid's misfiring strikers to score two goals as his side won a difficult game away to local rivals Getafe 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Sergio Ramos was out suspended, but Gareth Bale started along with Luka Modric and Isco in the side, with Eder Militao deputizing for Ramos. Real Madrid went into their first game of 2020 after failing to score in their last two matches but two headers from the defender put them on their way in the Alfonso Perez Coliseum. The first came in the 34th minute following a cross from Ferland Mendy when Varane took advantage of some poor goalkeeping from David Soria and his header went in off the keeper's body. His second goal came eight minutes after the break when he got in another close range header following a cross from Tony Kross to put Real Madrid 2-0 ahead. Zinedine Zidane's side didn't just have Varene to thank for their lead with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also putting in an impressive display, saving Arambari's volley midway through the half and pulling off a flying save to tip away Faycal Fajr's powerful shot shortly after Varene's opener. He then reacted quickly to parry away Leonardo Cabrara's close range header in first half injury time and the defender headed inches over just past the hour. Getafe did most of the attacking in the last half hour of the game, but despite spending long periods of time camped around the Madrid area they were unable to find a goal that would have brought them back into the game and Luka Modric sealed Real Madrid's win when he scored their third goal from inside the penalty area deep into injury time. Xinhau

Real Madrid’s French defender Raphael Varane celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on January 4, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)