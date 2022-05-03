Dogs feed on woman’s decomposed body

Trending Now
Crime

May 3, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

 OSHAKATI, 3 May 2022 – The decomposed body of 47-year-old Penelao Ndakosho was found being fed on by dogs at Onaanda village in the Elim constituency of the Omusati region.

According to the crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the body was discovered on Sunday at around 11h00 with parts missing as dogs were on it.

The deceased was staying alone in the house while her husband was at Walvis Bay at the time of the incident.

Simaho said the husband became worried when his wife’s phone went unanswered for days. On 30 April, he alerted the police and a search was undertaken.

Neighbors traced the deceased’s footprints to where her lifeless body was discovered hanging from a mopane tree in a neighbour’s field, Simaho said.

He noted she had attempted to commit suicide on previous occasions. – Namibia Daily News

