Ibrahimovic lands in Milan for 2nd spell

ROME, Jan. 4 -- Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic landed in Milan on Thursday for his second spell at struggling Serie A side AC Milan. Following a medical, Ibrahimovic penned a contract until the end of the current season and joined his teammates for his first training session. Returning to the club he left in 2012, the 38-year-old striker arrives at a team languishing in 11th place and still reeling from a 5-0 defeat to Atalanta, which was Milan's heaviest league defeat in 21 years. "This is a great team. I feel happy to be back at the San Siro," Ibrahimovic told Milan TV. "I'll do my best to help AC Milan to improve their current situation. " Ibrahimovic has played for three different Italian clubs over his career. He first joined Juventus in 2004 and moved to Inter Milan in 2006. After a spell with Spanish side Barcelona, Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan in 2010 on loan before moving permanently a year later. In his previous two-year spell with the Rossoneri, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 appearances. He helped the club win the 2011 Serie A title and was the league's top scorer in 2012, with 28 goals. AC Milan's first match after the season's winter break is against Sampdoria on January 6. Xinhau