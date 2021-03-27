Bangladesh records highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since December

DHAKA, March 27 — Bangladesh on Saturday recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since December last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 39 new deaths, the highest daily deaths since December 15, and 3,674 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total tally to 591,806 and death toll to 8,869.

The official data showed that 24,664 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 533,922 including 1,971 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.50 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.22 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (Xinhua)