Cameroon’s National Assembly speaker reelected

YAOUNDE, March 18 -- Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Cameroon's house speaker of the National Assembly, was reelected on Tuesday. During an elective plenary sitting of the House in the capital Yaounde, Cavaye, a senior member of Cameroon's ruling party -- the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement -- was reelected with 147 votes out of 166 voters. Born in 1940, Cavaye has been the president of Cameroon's National Assembly since 1992, making him the longest serving house speaker in the country's history. Xinhua