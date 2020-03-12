Dani Alves helps Sao Paulo rout LDU Quito in Copa Libertadores

SAO PAULO, March 12 -- Brazil international right-back Dani Alves was on target as Sao Paulo cruised to a 3-0 home win over Ecuador's LDU Quito in their Copa Libertadores group match on Wednesday. The 36-year-old former Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender struck from close range in the 15th minute after being set up by a Reinaldo cross. The latter was also on the scoresheet along with Igor Gomes as the Brazilian side secured their first victory of the current Copa Libertadores campaign. LDU Quito's night went from bad to worse when playmaker Junior Sornoza was shown a straight red card for a bad tackle in the 67th minute. The result at Morumbi stadium, left Sao Paulo second in Group D, behind Argentina's River Plate, who routed Peru's Deportivo Binacional 8-0 earlier on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Defending champions Flamengo of Brazil kept their unbeaten record intact with a 3-0 home win over Ecuador's Barcelona SC, thanks to goals from Gustavo Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique. Flamengo are second in Group A, behind Independiente del Valle on goal difference after the Ecuadorian side beat Colombia's Junior Barranquilla 3-0. Xinhua