Huawei Shares Insights on Digital Transformation at 20th Annual Global Analyst Summit

Shenzhen, China, April 19 — Huawei has launched its 20th annual Global Analyst Summit (HAS) in Shenzhen, bringing together over 1,000 industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world to discuss the status of the ICT industry, including development strategies, roadmaps for digital transformation, and future industry trends.

Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, and CFO, opened the summit with a keynote on the importance of digitalization for the whole industry. She emphasized that Huawei will keep investing in domains such as connectivity, computing, storage, and cloud. Its goal is to provide customers with the simplest possible digital infrastructure that delivers the best possible experience at the lowest possible costs.

Meng also shared Huawei’s four-stage approach to helping organizations go digital, including digitizing operations, building digital platforms, enabling platform-based intelligence, and putting intelligence to use.

Furthermore, Meng highlighted three significant takeaways from Huawei’s nearly 10 years of the digital transformation experience. Firstly, strategy is crucial. Secondly, data is the foundation, and methodical data governance is key. Finally, intelligence is the destination, and putting intelligence to use makes data on-demand, easier to understand, and actionable, taking digital transformation to the next level.

Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research, also spoke at the event and shared Huawei’s hypotheses and visions for a future intelligent world, detailing how we can transform experience into structured knowledge and lay the foundation for intelligence. Zhou emphasized the critical role of rethinking approaches to networks and computing as we move towards an intelligent world.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on the role of digital productivity in driving industry digitalization, the challenges industries face in their digitalization process, and recommended actions. The panellists included industry experts from China Southern Power Grid Corporation, the Airport Authority Hong Kong, GSMA in Greater China, and Economist Impact.

2023 marks the 20-year anniversary of the annual Huawei Global Analyst Summit. This year’s summit and a broad range of breakout sessions take place from April 19 to 20. – Namibia Daily News