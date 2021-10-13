Namibia celebrates International E-waste Day

WINDHOEK, 13 OCT- As reported by the UN, in 2021 people worldwide will generate an average of 7.6 kilograms of e-waste, a figure that translates to 57.4 million tons globally.

It has been estimated that globally, only 17.4 % of electronic waste is properly collected, treated, and recycled. This year’s focus is on the crucial part each of us has in making circularity a reality for electronic products. That requires awareness creation and correct education of consumers. That’s where the International E-waste Day helps by stating that the “Consumer is key to Circular Economy” – this year is the fourth time the e-waste is being celebrated.

The COVID-19 outbreak has made even more people reliant on electronic products, e-products, to keep them connected with work colleagues, school as well as family and friends. This has lead to an increase in the consumption of e-products. According to a study commissioned by the European Parliament, in European Union the demand for PCs and tablets rose by 4.6% year-on-year until end of 2020. In this context it is even more important to make users aware of the options that exist for their end-of-life equipment.

NamiGreen, being the largest e-waste recycler in Namibia, welcomes the annual day, as recycling of electronics in Namibia is key focus for the company.

“We encourage every Namibian citizen, company and organization to recycle their old electronics. Do not throw them out, instead look for one of the now many recycling points all over Namibia. Simply bring the old and obsolete devices for recycling, while you are otherwise in town e.g. shopping groceries”, said founder of NamiGreen, Mr. Per Hansen.

About the International E-waste Day

The International E-Waste Day was developed in 2018 by the WEEE Forum to raise awareness on recycling of electronic waste. It aims to encourage consumers to recycle their e-waste with the resulting increase in recycling rates on the day itself and into the future.

Last years edition of the International E-Waste Day took place on the 14 October 2020. 127 organisations from 51 countries participated in the initiative by organizing a wide range of event and awareness raising activities.

For more information about where to recycle e-waste in Namibia, please visit https://www.namigreen.com/dropoff – NDN Staffer