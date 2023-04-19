Namibian President to Undertake State Visit to South Africa

Staff Writer

Windhoek, April 19 – His Excellency President Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, will visit the Republic of South Africa on Thursday, 20 April 2023, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The State Visit is aimed at strengthening the already existing bilateral relations between Namibia and South Africa, with discussions on various issues such as the Orange River Border question and the Southern African Customs Union. The two leaders will also discuss regional, continental, and international issues of mutual concern.

The visit is expected to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, explore trade and investment opportunities, and identify new areas of cooperation in the fields of Green Hydrogen, including the Oil and Gas sectors.

Namibia and South Africa enjoy warm and excellent bilateral relations since the advent of democracy in South Africa in 1994, owing to a shared heritage, strong bonds of solidarity and neighbourhood. The transformation of the Heads of State Economic Forum into the Bi-National Commission has also provided a platform to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern at the regional level.

As members of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), Namibia and South Africa ensure the free movement of goods among member states. South Africa remains Namibia’s top trading partner on the continent and in the world at large, both in terms of exports and imports.

During the year 2022, total trade between Namibia and South Africa stood at N$67.1 billion, an increase of 13.5 percent from the previous year (2021). Namibia’s exports to South Africa stood at N$16.8 billion in 2022, compared to N$13.5 billion recorded in 2021. Namibia’s imports from South Africa were valued at N$45.6 billion and N$50.3 billion in 2021 and 2022, respectively; representing an increase in both exports and imports of 24.2 and 10.3 percent, respectively.

President Geingob has undertaken several working visits to South Africa in the past. He will depart Windhoek on Wednesday, 19 April 2023, at 13h20 and is expected back in Namibia on Saturday, 22 April 2023. – Namibia Daily News