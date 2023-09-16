Namibia’s first opera explores colonial history through music

Staff Reporter

BERLIN, Sept. 16 — The opera “Chief Hijangua” narrates the saga of German settlers in South West Africa, now modern-day Namibia, and their profound influence on the Herero people. Composed by Namibian artist Eslon Hindundu, the opera unfolds in an imaginative world reminiscent of the late 19th century, with a landscape mirroring that of Namibia.

It’s crucial to note that “Chief Hijangua” doesn’t aim to provide a direct account of the genocide but rather serves as a prelude to the atrocities that would later transpire. Within this narrative, the opera delves into the complex themes of power, envy, avarice, and the limited agency women held during this historical period.

This collaborative production brings together artists from Namibia, South Africa, and Germany. Casting decisions were guided by artistic prowess rather than nationality or ethnicity, challenging audiences to reconsider traditional norms regarding skin colour and nationality.

Musically, “Chief Hijangua” melds classical Western compositions with African musical elements, incorporating improvisation into its repertoire. The libretto, offered in both Otjiherero and German, bridges linguistic divides.

One of the opera’s primary objectives is to unify Namibians through the medium of music. The production team traversed Namibia, handpicking props such as woven baskets and clothing items representative of various regions across the country, transcending ethnic boundaries.

The European premiere of “Chief Hijangua” in Berlin carries significant symbolism. It underscores the enduring connection between history and the people, a connection that continues to evolve over time. The opera serves as a compelling and emotionally charged exploration of Namibia’s colonial past and its enduring impact on the nation’s populace. It offers a unique opportunity for those interested in gaining deeper insights into this pivotal chapter of Namibian history.