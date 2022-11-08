Trending Now
Home NationalHospitality Debmarine donates bus to school
Debmarine donates bus to school
Hospitality

Debmarine donates bus to school

November 8, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 8 – Debmarine Namibia has donated a brand new 14-seater Quantum bus to the Emono Combined School in the Okatana constituency, Oshana region.

The bus is equipped with safety features and is valued at N$800 000.

Debmarine Namibia’s outgoing chief executive officer, Otto Shikongo, says their business is about pioneering a new diamond world and establishing Namibia as a world-class global leader in marine diamond recovery, through innovation, technology and skills development.

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Outapi invites parliamentarians to gala dinner

September 16, 2022

Omicron travel bans cause decline in January tourism...

March 3, 2022

THE NAMDIA FOUNDATION DONATES N$ 1.5 MILLION TO...

October 1, 2021

Keetmanshoop youth mark African Child Day

June 23, 2022

Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino unveils phase two...

June 19, 2018

RFA helping to fight the invading locust plague...

April 26, 2022

NWR holds AGM amidst Covid-19 storm.

May 3, 2021

UNFPA continues to support survivors of GBV in...

May 19, 2022

Capricorn Foundation & UNAM Law School Support Children...

September 13, 2022

NWR launches NamLeisure Corporate card.

July 1, 2020