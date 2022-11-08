Debmarine donates bus to school

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 8 – Debmarine Namibia has donated a brand new 14-seater Quantum bus to the Emono Combined School in the Okatana constituency, Oshana region.

The bus is equipped with safety features and is valued at N$800 000.

Debmarine Namibia’s outgoing chief executive officer, Otto Shikongo, says their business is about pioneering a new diamond world and establishing Namibia as a world-class global leader in marine diamond recovery, through innovation, technology and skills development.