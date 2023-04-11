Namibia donates $100,000 to Malawi for Cyclone Freddy survivors

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 11 — The devastating impact of Cyclone Freddy, which hit Malawi earlier this year, has led to an outpouring of support from governments, organizations, and individuals across the globe. Namibia has now joined the list of donors, announcing a $100,000 donation to aid survivors of the natural disaster.

The donation was approved by the Government of Namibia after a meeting of the cabinet this week, as announced by the country’s ICT Minister Peya Mushelenga. He highlighted the importance of supporting Malawi in its time of need, stating that the donation would go towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.

This act of solidarity from Namibia underscores the importance of international cooperation and the need for countries to support each other during times of crisis. While the impact of Cyclone Freddy has been devastating, the response from the global community has been heartening, and Namibia’s donation is a testament to the compassion and generosity of its people.

Malawi has received billions of kwacha in cash and humanitarian assistance since President Lazarus Chakwera declared the Southern Region as a state of disaster and appealed for support. The country has been working hard to rebuild after the cyclone, and every contribution counts towards helping those affected get back on their feet.

As we continue to see the devastating effects of natural disasters around the world, it is essential that governments and organizations come together to provide support and aid to those in need. Namibia’s donation to Malawi is a powerful reminder of the importance of international solidarity, and we hope to see more acts of compassion and generosity in the future. – Namibia Daily News