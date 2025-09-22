Afghan interior ministry removes Interpol branch from its chart

KABUL, Sept. 22– The Afghan government’s Ministry of Interior Affairs has dissolved the branch of Interpol from its administrative chart, spokesman for the ministry Abdul Mateen Qani said.

“The Interpol police structure has been removed from the Ministry of Interior Affairs,” local media outlet Tolonews quoted Qani as saying on Sunday night.

The official did not give details for the decision. Earlier reports, according to private media outlet Tolonews, suggested that the leader of the Afghan government had dissolved the Interpol police structures in both the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Afghanistan joined Interpol on Oct. 21, 2002.

At that time, about 120 personnel served in the Interior Ministry and another 30 in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The country’s Interpol branch was responsible for coordinating criminal investigations and communication with other nations. (Xinhua)