Hamilton beats Verstappen in opening practice for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

RIYADH, Dec. 4 — Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen on Friday in the opening practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Hamilton made the fastest start in F1 maiden practice session on the brand-new Jeddah Street circuit.

Verstappen completed fractionally after Hamilton at the beginning of the season’s penultimate round in the Kingdom.

There were no major incidents during the opening hour of running around the wall-lined track.

The first Formula One Race in the Kingdom will continue until Dec. 5 in Jeddah. – xinhua