Trending Now
Home Sports Hamilton beats Verstappen in opening practice for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Hamilton beats Verstappen in opening practice for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
epa09489803 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2021. EPA/Yuri Kochetkov / POOL
Sports

Hamilton beats Verstappen in opening practice for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

December 4, 2021

RIYADH, Dec. 4 — Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen on Friday in the opening practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
Hamilton made the fastest start in F1 maiden practice session on the brand-new Jeddah Street circuit.
Verstappen completed fractionally after Hamilton at the beginning of the season’s penultimate round in the Kingdom.
There were no major incidents during the opening hour of running around the wall-lined track.
The first Formula One Race in the Kingdom will continue until Dec. 5 in Jeddah. – xinhua

Post Views: 23
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

All systems go for Skorpion Zinc tourney

August 22, 2018

Swimmers break relay records at Bank Windhoek’s Long...

November 9, 2020

Team Namibia arrives in Berlin ahead of IPC...

June 26, 2018

UNAM Rugby Club victorious against Rehoboth

June 10, 2018

Rammies halt Young Brazilians’ winning streak

June 3, 2018

World Cup Group E preview: Tite revives Brazil’s...

June 1, 2018

Windhoek Gymnasium dominates KSSR awards

October 1, 2018

Warriors sink hopeless Gladiators

April 6, 2018

Golden Bees sting Life Fighters

March 26, 2018

Namibia Premier Football League results .

April 17, 2021