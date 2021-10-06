Trending Now
Sports

Star African Basketball player to watch: David Nwaba

October 6, 2021

WINDHOEK, OCT 6 – Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing David Nwaba in National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season action, as ESPN features live games in the build-up to the new 2021-22 season.

Nwaba was born in Los Angeles, California, but his heritage is firmly rooted in Africa, with the 28-year-old the son of Theodore and Blessing Nwaba, Nigerian immigrants.

The 6 ft 5 in (1.96m) tall shooting guard/small forward represented Santa Monica College and California Polytechnic State University in his college career, before moving to the professional ranks with NBA Development League team Los Angeles D-Fenders.

In 2017 he signed a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and made his debut in the NBA on 28 February in a 109-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Nwaba did enough to earn a multi-year contract with the Lakers but was put out for waiver in mid-2017.

The Chicago Bulls then picked up the player, who later moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers (2018) and Brooklyn Nets (2019) before joining the Rockets as a free agent in 2020. He was recently re-signed by Houston and now appears to be settled after a nomadic start to his pro career.

Nwaba appeared in 30 games with nine starts in the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.00 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. Nwaba was one of three players in 2020-21 to have averaged at least 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, and 1.00 spg in fewer than 23.0 mpg.

Over his final 20 games played, Nwaba shot 51.7% from the floor and grabbed at least two offensive rebounds 12 times. Since entering the league in 2016-17, he is one of four players listed 6’5” or shorter with at least 100 games played to have shot 49.0% or better.

“It’s just next guy up. It’s an opportunity for the guys that are here to showcase what they bring to the team. All of us are professional athletes so we can all compete at this level. So, I think we still got a good group of guys still available. We’re going to go out there and compete,” said Nwaba, who would have seen more game time had he not suffered from a recurring wrist injury.

“That’s the biggest thing, showcasing I’m able to play, go back to my old self,” Nwaba added. “It was a tough injury, but just showing I can overcome it and still go out there and compete, so I’m excited to go out there and do that.”

Nwaba will hope to feature strongly for the Houston Rockets when they take on the Miami Heat in a pre-season clash at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on the morning of Friday 8 October, a game you can watch LIVE on ESPN.

Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.- MultiChoice

