Osino Resources reveals previously unknown mineralization at Ondundu Gold Project

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, April 18 — Osino Resources Corp. (OSI) has recently announced the results of its infill and scissor hole drill programs conducted at the Ondundu Gold Project in Namibia. The exploration campaign identified new extensional veins and mineralization zones east of the resource, which was previously unknown. The company has reported the best intercepts recorded in its history, with eight of the 15 RC infill holes returning encouraging assay results.

Some of the highlights from the drilling campaign include the following:

ONRC23-017 returned 109 metres of 2.30 g/t gold (68-177m), 5 metres of 7.81 g/t gold (50-55m), and 3 metres of 7.49 g/t gold (15-18m).

ONRC23-018 returned 93 metres of 1.24 g/t (102-195m) and 13 metres of 3.54g/t (42-55m).

ONRC22-008 returned 70 metres of 1.24 g/t (112-182m), including 2 metres of 7.54 g/t and 20 metres of 1.61 g/t.

ONRC22-007 returned 55 metres of 1.45 g/t (130-185m), including 25 metres of 1.65 g/t.

ONRC23-013 returned 65 metres of 0.93 g/t (53-118m), including 13 metres of 1.59 g/t.

The total drilling meters completed in 15 holes since the maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) was 3,148 meters. The drilling aimed to infill and upgrade previous drilling, optimize drilling and assay methods, and identify areas for future resource drilling.

Two scissor holes were drilled westwards to verify the presence of extensional veins at right angles to the resource drilling. The drilling confirmed the presence of previously unknown extensional veins and intersected new zones of mineralization to the east of the resource, indicating significant potential.

Osino acquired Ondundu from B2Gold in July 2022 and announced a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for Ondundu in October 2022. The MRE comprised 26 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.13 g/t gold for a total of 0.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold in the inferred mineral resource category (0.5 g/t cut-off).

Osino has completed more than 225,000 meters of drilling since its grassroots discovery in August 2019. The company has also conducted a suite of technical studies culminating in the recently published Twin Hills PFS. The PFS outlines a technically simple and economically robust open-pit gold operation with a 13-year mine life and average annual gold production of over 169 koz per annum.

Dave Underwood, VP of Exploration at Osino, expressed excitement about the results of the infill drilling program, which he said complemented and expand on previous drilling at Razorback by B2Gold in 2016. The wide intercepts at good grades confirm the robust nature of Razorback, with hole ONRC23-017 (109m @ 2.30g/t) being the best intercept Osino has had anywhere in Namibia. The new eastern zone will be drilled out when the resource upgrade drilling gets underway.

– Namibia Daily News