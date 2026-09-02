Entertainment Shanghai Melody Episode 5 September 2, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Shanghai-Melody-Ep-5.mp4 Post Views: 57 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post China’s Hunan, Mozambique hold economic, trade matchmaking conference in Maputo next post Greenland foreign affairs official says talks with U.S. ongoing You may also like Keetmans hosts international darts tourney September 2, 2022 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League Finals see Multitude... November 4, 2021 NAMAs make a return to Swakopmund February 27, 2018 More entry points to alleviate crowd trouble in... May 22, 2019 NAMA Tickets sales Proceeds to support Namibian artists... August 5, 2020 GOT and the 5 best international series on... April 3, 2019 MTC Postponed 081Every1 Hope Concert. June 18, 2021 MultiChoice Talent Factory launches Southern Africa Academy October 13, 2018 SA Born Carolyn Robb: Chef to the Royals…... October 31, 2018 Connie Ferguson tours Namibia’s coast September 5, 2022