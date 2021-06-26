Ghana to articulate Africa’s security needs at UNSC

ACCRA, June 26 — Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana would use its membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to articulate African security needs, a statement by the Ghanaian Presidency said Saturday.

He said the West African country would use its recent election to the UNSC as a non-permanent member to seek permanent solutions to African security issues.

“Ghana will do more consultations to strengthen its deliberations at the Security Council to ensure that Africa has a strong voice at that stage,” said the president.

Akufo-Addo listed terrorism in the Sahel and activities of pirates on the Gulf of Guinea as some of the security issues on the continent that Ghana would table at the Security Council.

The president said piracy had affected the cost of imports from other countries to West Africa “due to the high insurance charges on freight since the ships have become targets of piracy.”

He called for a peaceful resolution to issues within Africa, particularly misunderstandings among Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt over the River Nile.

– Xinhua