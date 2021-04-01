Armed attack kills at least 28 Ethiopian civilians

ADDIS ABABA, April 1 — An armed attack in Ethiopia’s central Oromia regional state has left at least 28 civilians dead, an Ethiopian official said Wednesday.

The tragedy happened when suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels opened fire on civilians on Tuesday evening in Boni locality, Western Wollega zone of the region, Ararsa Merdasa, Oromia police commissioner, told local media.

Merdasa said the attack also left 12 other civilians injured.

“A counteroffensive by security forces in the aftermath of the killings resulted in the ‘neutralization’ of three suspected OLA rebels,” said Merdasa.

The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

The OLF is an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 percent of Ethiopia’s population of more than 100 million.

Designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011, the OLF was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation. (Xinhua)