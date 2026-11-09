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Home InternationalClimate and Weather Gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region hit by drone attack, probe ordered
Gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region hit by drone attack, probe ordered
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Gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan region hit by drone attack, probe ordered

November 9, 2026

BAGHDAD, Nov. 9  — The Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region sustained a drone attack late Sunday, and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, has ordered a joint investigation, Iraqi authorities said.

The attack took place at 23:10 local time (2010 GMT) on Sunday, the Security Media Cell affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement. There have been no reports yet of people killed or wounded in the attack.

An investigation committee will be formed in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kurdistan region to determine the circumstances, the statement said.

A Kurdistan Regional Government source told Xinhua on the condition of anonymity that three drones struck the gas field, and the direct hit halted production and sparked a fire.

The gas field is instrumental in providing natural gas for electricity generation across the region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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