World leaders lament humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, urge immediate ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 — World leaders turned their attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, urging an immediate ceasefire on Wednesday, the second day of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In his speech at the UNGA, Kenyan President William Ruto expressed a grave concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling for a permanent ceasefire and unconditional release of hostages.

He also called for launching a credible political process through which the vision of a two-state solution can be realized to enable Israel and Palestine to “live side by side, in peace and in security.”

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali condemned the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel and urged an immediate, unconditional release of all hostages, while saying Israel’s actions have long shattered any pretense of legitimate self-defense.

“This is (a) war crime,” said the president, as “what we are witnessing is not warfare, but mass extermination — a systematic slaughter and displacement of Palestinian men, women, and children.”

Spanish King Don Felipe VI said his country is pained by the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. “We, therefore, cry out, we implore, we demand: stop this massacre now.

No more deaths,” he said. While condemning the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, he demanded that “the Israeli government fully uphold international humanitarian law throughout Gaza and the West Bank.”

“The dignity of the human being is non-negotiable,” he added, describing a rules-based world as “the best defense against the law of the strongest.”

“What has unfolded in Gaza has crossed all red lines,” said Estonian President Alar Karis, calling for a comprehensive political process, with the goal of achieving two states, to end the cycle of violence.

Civilians in Gaza are experiencing immense suffering, said Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “The deepening humanitarian crisis has reached unbearable levels and represents a failure of the international system,” he said, demanding an immediate ceasefire, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages.

Representatives from UN member states, including some 150 heads of state and government, are gathering in New York this week to address major global issues during the UNGA general debate, which began on Tuesday and will conclude on Monday. (Xinhua)

