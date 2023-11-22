President Dr Hage G. Geingob Expresses Gratitude for the Success of the 9th Hage Geingob Cup

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 22 — Namibia’s 9th Hage Geingob Cup, held on November 18, 2023, marked a remarkable celebration of unity and development, showcasing the strength that comes from collective effort and hard work. President Dr Hage G. Geingob extends heartfelt gratitude to all Namibians who contributed to the success of this prestigious football event.

The enthusiastic and passionate fans, turning out in tens of thousands at the Independence Stadium, played a pivotal role in creating an electric atmosphere. The event featured the clash between Namibian Legends and South African Legends, with Eeshoke Chula Chula FC securing victory against #AfricanStars FC in a thrilling and entertaining match. Special congratulations to #EeshokeChulaChula FC for clinching the Cup and bringing it to Eenhana. President Geingob also acknowledges the presence and leadership of Lucas Radebe and Doctor Khumalo, who brilliantly led the South African Legends, contributing to the overall enjoyment of the beautiful game of football.







The success of the 9th Hage Geingob Cup underscored the unwavering support of Namibians for their favourite football clubs and the national team. President Geingob expresses gratitude to the Hage Geingob Cup organizing committee and sponsors, including MTC, Bank Windhoek, and Namibia Breweries, for their commitment to organizing the event. Their support has not only nurtured talent but also provided a platform for Namibians to come together and celebrate. The President recognizes their belief in using sports to strengthen the foundations of the Namibian House.

Acknowledging the vital role of the media in disseminating information and entertainment, President Geingob thanks all media houses that have embraced and covered the Hage Geingob Cup over the years. Their efforts in reaching diverse audiences have contributed to the event’s success and the promotion of its inclusive values.

Reflecting on the incredible weekend, President Geingob expresses deep gratitude for the overwhelming support received from fans, sponsors, performing artists, fellow Namibians, and the Namibian Police. Their collective efforts ensured that the 9th edition of the Hage Geingob Cup became a memorable experience.

In conclusion, President Dr Hage G. Geingob extends a sincere “Thank You” to everyone who contributed to the success of the 9th Hage Geingob Cup, reinforcing the spirit of unity, celebration, and pride in Namibian football.