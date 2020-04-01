Bangladesh extends shutdown to April 11 to contain COVID-19 spread

DHAKA, April 1 -- Bangladesh has extended the ongoing shutdown of offices and workplaces to April 11 to manage the spread of COVID-19, according to a circular issued by the Public Administration Ministry Wednesday. Bangladesh had earlier declared a 10-day shut down effective from March 26 to April 4 to battle the spread of the COVID-19. A sixth death in Bangladesh attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed Wednesday. Bangladesh also had three additional confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number to 54 in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists at an online press conference Wednesday. Of the total cases in the country, the minister said 26 patients have recovered so far. Xinhua